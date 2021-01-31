Sağlık Bakanlığı covid19.saglik.gov.tr adresi üzerinden Türkiye'nin 31 Ocak koronavirüs vaka ve vefat sayısını açıkladı.
30 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
29 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
Sağlık Bakanlığı covid19.saglik.gov.tr adresi üzerinden Türkiye'nin 31 Ocak koronavirüs vaka ve vefat sayısını açıkladı.
30 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
29 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
28 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
27 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
26 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
25 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
24 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
23 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
22 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
21 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
20 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
19 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
18 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
17 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
16 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
15 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
14 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
13 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
12 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
11 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
10 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
9 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
8 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
7 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
6 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
5 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
4 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
3 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU
2 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU