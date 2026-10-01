Söz konusu hesaplara ilişkin detaylı bilgilerin SPK tarafından erişime sunulduğu belirtildi.
Kod
Fon
Kurucu
IBAN
BHN
A1 Capital Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR670002900000000791270218
BYZ
A1 Capital Portföy BIST 100 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR400002900000000791270219
CBD
A1 Capital Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR130002900000000791270220
CAH
A1 Capital Portföy Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR830002900000000791270221
CHY
A1 Capital Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR560002900000000791270222
AJ1
A1 Capital Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR290002900000000791270223
PAB
A1 Capital Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR020002900000000791270224
P1A
A1 Capital Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Serbest Fon
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR720002900000000791270225
SEH
A1 Capital Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR450002900000000791270226
LGO
Atlas Portföy Algo Toros Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR180002900000000791270227
BSH
Atlas Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR880002900000000791270228
AP5
Atlas Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR610002900000000791270229
BAC
Atlas Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR340002900000000791270230
AP4
Atlas Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR070002900000000791270231
ABG
Atlas Portföy Dördüncü Serbest (TL) Fon
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR770002900000000791270232
LAI
Atlas Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR500002900000000791270233
KHD
Atlas Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR230002900000000791270234
BTJ
Atlas Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR930002900000000791270235
KLH
Atlas Portföy Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR660002900000000791270236
PPT
Atlas Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR390002900000000791270237
PSE
Atlas Portföy Para Piyasası Serbest Fon
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR120002900000000791270238
SNY
Atlas Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR820002900000000791270239
DFI
Atlas Portföy Serbest Fon
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR550002900000000791270240
GCD
Atlas Portföy Ufuk Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR280002900000000791270241
UHS
Atlas Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR980002900000000791270242
BLA
Bulls Portföy Algoritmik Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR710002900000000791270243
BOS
Bulls Portföy Altıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR440002900000000791270244
BBO
Bulls Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR170002900000000791270245
BP5
Bulls Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR870002900000000791270246
BOH
Bulls Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR600002900000000791270247
BI5
Bulls Portföy BIST 50 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR330002900000000791270248
BBN
Bulls Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR060002900000000791270249
BDO
Bulls Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR760002900000000791270250
IHY
Bulls Portföy GMS Hisse Senedi Serbest Özel Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR490002900000000791270251
BIK
Bulls Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR220002900000000791270252
BMU
Bulls Portföy Mutlak Getiri Hedefli Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR920002900000000791270253
BPZ
Bulls Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR650002900000000791270254
BSN
Bulls Portföy Sanayi Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR380002900000000791270255
BUC
Bulls Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR110002900000000791270256
YLZ
Bulls Portföy Yıldız Pazar Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR810002900000000791270257
HLR
Hedef Portföy Ada Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR540002900000000791270258
HEH
Hedef Portföy Algo Everest İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR270002900000000791270259
HAT
Hedef Portföy Atlas İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR970002900000000791270260
HKM
Hedef Portföy Başak Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR700002900000000791270261
HIM
Hedef Portföy Birinci İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR430002900000000791270262
HPL
Hedef Portföy Çınar Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR160002900000000791270263
HDH
Hedef Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR860002900000000791270264
HBV
Hedef Portföy Doruk Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR590002900000000791270265
HDA
Hedef Portföy Dördüncü İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR320002900000000791270266
HVA
Hedef Portföy Ece Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR050002900000000791270267
HMK
Hedef Portföy Ege Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR750002900000000791270268
HGH
Hedef Portföy Güneş Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR480002900000000791270269
HGJ
Hedef Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR210002900000000791270270
HPI
Hedef Portföy İdeal Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR910002900000000791270271
HFI
Hedef Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR640002900000000791270272
HPP
Hedef Portföy İkinci Para Piyasası (TL) Fon
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR370002900000000791270273
HIN
Hedef Portföy İnci Hisse Senedi Serbest Özel Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR100002900000000791270274
HKP
Hedef Portföy Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR800002900000000791270275
KSA
Hedef Portföy Kısa Vadeli Serbest Fon
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR530002900000000791270276
HPF
Hedef Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR260002900000000791270277
HMV
Hedef Portföy Mavi Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR960002900000000791270278
FNT
Hedef Portföy Model Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR690002900000000791270279
NFK
Hedef Portföy Nehir Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR420002900000000791270280
HYV
Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR150002900000000791270281
HPH
Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım Fonu
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR850002900000000791270282
HKJ
Hedef Portföy Para Piyasası Serbest Fon
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR580002900000000791270283
HVB
Hedef Portföy Pusula Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR310002900000000791270284
HVC
Hedef Portföy Rota Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR040002900000000791270285
DUH
Hedef Portföy Ufuk Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR740002900000000791270286
HDK
Hedef Portföy Vega İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR470002900000000791270287
HPZ
Hedef Portföy Zen Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun)
Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR200002900000000791270288
AP6
Pardus Portföy Altıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR900002900000000791270289
PAO
Pardus Portföy Anadolu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR630002900000000791270290
BST
Pardus Portföy Bankacılık Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR360002900000000791270291
PHY
Pardus Portföy Batı Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR090002900000000791270292
BRT
Pardus Portföy Bereket Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR790002900000000791270293
BHH
Pardus Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR520002900000000791270294
PBY
Pardus Portföy BIST 100 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR250002900000000791270295
BSE
Pardus Portföy BIST 30 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR950002900000000791270296
BDI
Pardus Portföy BIST 50 Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR680002900000000791270297
AC7
Pardus Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR410002900000000791270298
PCH
Pardus Portföy Capital Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR140002900000000791270299
PDH
Pardus Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR840002900000000791270300
DHI
Pardus Portföy Dokuzuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR570002900000000791270301
DRH
Pardus Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR300002900000000791270302
PGE
Pardus Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR030002900000000791270303
KHA
Pardus Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi (TL) Fonu (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR730002900000000791270304
AC8
Pardus Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR460002900000000791270305
IAU
Pardus Portföy İkinci İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR190002900000000791270306
AC5
Pardus Portföy İstatistiksel Arbitraj Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR890002900000000791270307
KRH
Pardus Portföy Kartal Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR620002900000000791270308
PKU
Pardus Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR350002900000000791270309
PMH
Pardus Portföy Marmara Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR080002900000000791270310
PMP
Pardus Portföy Model Portföy Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR780002900000000791270311
MGE
Pardus Portföy Mutlak Getiri Hedefli Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR510002900000000791270312
POF
Pardus Portföy Onaltıncı Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR240002900000000791270313
POS
Pardus Portföy Onbeşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR940002900000000791270314
POB
Pardus Portföy Onbirinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR670002900000000791270315
PO9
Pardus Portföy Ondokuzuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR400002900000000791270316
PPO
Pardus Portföy Ondördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR130002900000000791270317
POI
Pardus Portföy Onikinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR830002900000000791270318
PO8
Pardus Portföy Onsekizinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR560002900000000791270319
OHI
Pardus Portföy Onuncu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR290002900000000791270320
POU
Pardus Portföy Onüçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR020002900000000791270321
PO7
Pardus Portföy Onyedinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR720002900000000791270322
AC4
Pardus Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fon
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR450002900000000791270323
PST
Pardus Portföy Sanayi Sektörü Dışı Şirketler Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR180002900000000791270324
PSR
Pardus Portföy Sanayi Şirketleri Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR880002900000000791270325
SHI
Pardus Portföy Sekizinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR610002900000000791270326
CSH
Pardus Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR340002900000000791270327
PYD
Pardus Portföy Yirmibirinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR070002900000000791270328
PYI
Pardus Portföy Yirmiikinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR770002900000000791270329
PYR
Pardus Portföy Yirminci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR500002900000000791270330
PHB
Pusula Portföy Beşinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR230002900000000791270331
PBH
Pusula Portföy Birinci Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR930002900000000791270332
PDG
Pusula Portföy Doğu Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR660002900000000791270333
PDC
Pusula Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR390002900000000791270334
PGH
Pusula Portföy Güney Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR120002900000000791270335
PHN
Pusula Portföy İkinci Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR820002900000000791270336
PKD
Pusula Portföy İkinci Katılım Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR550002900000000791270337
PNU
Pusula Portföy İkinci Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR280002900000000791270338
PKZ
Pusula Portföy Kuzey Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR980002900000000791270339
PRY
Pusula Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR710002900000000791270340
PKM
Pusula Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım (TL) Fonu
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR440002900000000791270341
PCS
Pusula Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR170002900000000791270342
TLY
Tera Portföy Birinci Serbest Fon
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR870002900000000791270343
DOH
Tera Portföy Dördüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR600002900000000791270344
THF
Tera Portföy Hisse Senedi (TL) Fonu (Hisse Senedi Yoğun Fon)
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR330002900000000791270345
TP2
Tera Portföy Para Piyasası (TL) Fonu
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR060002900000000791270346
TLV
Tera Portföy Para Piyasası Katılım (TL) Fonu
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR760002900000000791270347
T3B
Tera Portföy Üçüncü Hisse Senedi Serbest (TL) Fon (Hisse Senedi Yoğun)
Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.
TR490002900000000791270348
Genel Hisse İade Hesabı
TR220002900000000791270349