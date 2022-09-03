Vav TV İzle
Haberler Ekonomi 2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları karşımıza oldukça farklı seçeneklerle çıkıyor. Başta Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen olmak üzere son derece ayrıcalıklı fırsatlarla sahip olabilirsiniz.

takvim.com.tr
03.09.2022 13:11 - Son Güncelleme: 03.09.2022 13:11
2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

Eğer sıfır km otomobil almayı planlıyorsanız Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen tam da size makul fırsatları yayınlayan markalar olarak ön plana çıkacaktır. Örneğin Honda son derece ayrıcalıklı bir kampanyaya imzasını atıyor!

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

Dacia Eylül ayı fiyat listesi

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.0 Turbo 90 bg 4×2 - 483.000 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort ECO- G Turbo 100 bg 4×2 - 505.900 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Prestige ECO- G Turbo 100 bg 4×2 - 526.900 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.3 Turbo 150 bg EDC 4×2 - 558.900 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.3 Turbo 150 4×4 - 551.900 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.5 Blue dCi 115 bg 4×2 - 556.900 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.5 Blue dCi 115 bg 4×4 - 624.000 TL

Dacia Yeni Duster Prestige Plus 1.3 Turbo 150 bg EDC 4×2 - 602.900 TL

2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

Renault Clio 2022 Eylül Fiyat Listesi

Joy 1.0 SCe 65 bg -435.000 ₺

Joy 1.0 TCe X-Tronic 90 bg - 485.900 ₺

Touch 1.0 TCe X-Tronic 90 bg - 506.000 ₺

Icon 1.0 TCe X-Tronic 90 bg - 548.000 ₺

2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

Fiat Egea Sedan 2022 Eylül Fiyat Listesi

Easy 1.4 Fire 95 HP - 389.000 TL

Easy 1.4 Fire 95 HP Plus Paketli - 430.200 TL

Easy 1.3 M.Jet 95 HP - 518.00 TL

Easy 1.3 M.Jet 95 HP Plus Paketli - 536.000 TL

2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi

Yeni Egea HatchBack 2022 Eylül Fiyat Listesi

Street 1.4 Fire 95 HP - 428.000 TL

Street 1.3 M.Jet 95 HP - 523.000 TL

Urban 1.3 M.Jet 95 HP - 548.000 TL

Urban 1.6 M.Jet 130 HP DCT - 524.000 TL

SON DAKİKA