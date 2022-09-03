2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları bomba! ÖTV muafiyetli satan var! Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen fiyat listesi
2022 Eylül ayında otomobil kampanyaları karşımıza oldukça farklı seçeneklerle çıkıyor. Başta Dacia, Peugeot, Opel, Kia, Seat, Toyota, Renault, Fiat, Honda, Volkswagen olmak üzere son derece ayrıcalıklı fırsatlarla sahip olabilirsiniz.
03.09.2022 13:11 - Son Güncelleme: 03.09.2022 13:11
Dacia Eylül ayı fiyat listesi
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.0 Turbo 90 bg 4×2 - 483.000 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort ECO- G Turbo 100 bg 4×2 - 505.900 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Prestige ECO- G Turbo 100 bg 4×2 - 526.900 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.3 Turbo 150 bg EDC 4×2 - 558.900 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.3 Turbo 150 4×4 - 551.900 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.5 Blue dCi 115 bg 4×2 - 556.900 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Comfort 1.5 Blue dCi 115 bg 4×4 - 624.000 TL
Dacia Yeni Duster Prestige Plus 1.3 Turbo 150 bg EDC 4×2 - 602.900 TL