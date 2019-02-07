Eleq ipucu sorusu için bekleyiş sona erdi. Eleq tarafından yapılan açıklamada, "Bugün efsane Queen grubuyla ilgili bir soru soracağız size. Çoğu insanın kulağının aşina olduğu, "Bohemian Rhapsody" isimli şarkılarında hangi bilim insanının adı geçer, bilen var mı?" denildi. Peki, Queen'in "Bohemian Rhapsody" şarkısında adı geçen bilim insanı kimdir? İşte 7 Şubat Eleq ipucu sorusu ve yanıtı...
ELEQ İPUCU SORUSU (7 ŞUIBAT 2019)
Soru: Queen'in "Bohemian Rhapsody" şarkısında adı geçen bilim insanı kimdir?
Cevap: GALILEO
ŞARKI SÖZÜIs this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from reality
Open your eyes
Look up to the skies and see
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
A little high, little low
Anyway the wind blows, doesn't really matter to me, to me
Mama, just killed a man
Put a gun against his head
Pulled my trigger, now he's dead
Mama, life had just begun
But now I've gone and thrown it all away
Mama, oh oh
Didn't mean to make you cry
If I'm not back again this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters
Too late, my time has come
Sends shivers down my spine
Body's aching all the time
Goodbye everybody I've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Mama, oh oh (anyway the wind blows)
I don't want to die
Sometimes wish I'd never been born at all
I see a little silhouetto of a man
Scaramouch, Scaramouch will you do the Fandango
Thunderbolt and lightning very very frightening me
Gallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, figaro, magnifico
I'm just a poor boy and nobody loves me
He's just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come easy go will you let me go
Bismillah, no we will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah, we will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah, we will not let you go, let me go
(Will not let you go) let me go (never, never let you go) let me go (never let me go)
Oh oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me go
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me for me for me
So you think you can stop me and spit in my eye
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Oh baby can't do this to me baby
Just gotta get out just gotta get right outta here
Oh oh oh yeah, oh oh yeah
Nothing really matters
Anyone can see
Nothing really matters
Nothing really matters to me
Anyway the wind blows
