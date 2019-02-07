Eleq ipucu sorusu için bekleyiş sona erdi. Eleq tarafından yapılan açıklamada, "Bugün efsane Queen grubuyla ilgili bir soru soracağız size. Çoğu insanın kulağının aşina olduğu, "Bohemian Rhapsody" isimli şarkılarında hangi bilim insanının adı geçer, bilen var mı?" denildi. Peki, Queen'in "Bohemian Rhapsody" şarkısında adı geçen bilim insanı kimdir? İşte 7 Şubat Eleq ipucu sorusu ve yanıtı...

ELEQ İPUCU SORUSU (7 ŞUIBAT 2019)

Soru: Queen'in "Bohemian Rhapsody" şarkısında adı geçen bilim insanı kimdir?

Cevap: GALILEO

ŞARKI SÖZÜ

Is this the real life?Is this just fantasy?Caught in a landslideNo escape from realityOpen your eyesLook up to the skies and seeI'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathyBecause I'm easy come, easy goA little high, little lowAnyway the wind blows, doesn't really matter to me, to meMama, just killed a manPut a gun against his headPulled my trigger, now he's deadMama, life had just begunBut now I've gone and thrown it all awayMama, oh ohDidn't mean to make you cryIf I'm not back again this time tomorrowCarry on, carry on, as if nothing really mattersToo late, my time has comeSends shivers down my spineBody's aching all the timeGoodbye everybody I've got to goGotta leave you all behind and face the truthMama, oh oh (anyway the wind blows)I don't want to dieSometimes wish I'd never been born at allI see a little silhouetto of a manScaramouch, Scaramouch will you do the FandangoThunderbolt and lightning very very frightening meGallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, Gallileo, figaro, magnificoI'm just a poor boy and nobody loves meHe's just a poor boy from a poor familySpare him his life from this monstrosityEasy come easy go will you let me goBismillah, no we will not let you go, let him goBismillah, we will not let you go, let him goBismillah, we will not let you go, let me go(Will not let you go) let me go (never, never let you go) let me go (never let me go)Oh oh no, no, no, no, no, no, noOh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me goBeelzebub has a devil put aside for me for me for meSo you think you can stop me and spit in my eyeSo you think you can love me and leave me to dieOh baby can't do this to me babyJust gotta get out just gotta get right outta hereOh oh oh yeah, oh oh yeahNothing really mattersAnyone can seeNothing really mattersNothing really matters to meAnyway the wind blows