Steam yaz indirimleri ne zaman biter? Steam indirime giren oyunlar listesi!

    Steam indirime giren oyunlar! Steam yaz indirimleri ne zaman biter? Oyun platformu Steam'de yaz indirimlerine büyük ilgi gösteriliyor. Yaz indirimleri kapsamında Steam'de onlarca oyun indirime giriyor. Steam yaz indirimleri ne zaman biter? Steam indirime giren oyunlar listesine haberimizden ulaşabilir ve birbirinden farklı oyunları bulabilirsiniz.

    STEAM YAZ İNDİRİMLERİ NE ZAMAN BİTER?

    Yaz indirimleri kampanyası 9 Temmuz akşamı son buluyor.

    STEAM İNDİRİME GİREN OYUNLAR!

    Football Manager 2020: 109,50 TL

    Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: 16,50 TL

    Cities: Skylines: 12,25 TL

    A Plague Tale: Innocence: 44,20 TL

    Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord: 119,99 TL

    Metro 2033 Redux: 7,75 TL

    The Evil Within: 21,59 TL

    The Evil Within 2: 40,20 TL

    Assassin's Creed Odyssey: 88,77 TL

    Jurassic World Evolution: 42,75 TL

    Red Dead Redemption 2: 239,20 TL

    Borderlands 3: 154,50 TL

    The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: 22,49 TL

    Hitman GOTY Edition : 24,78 TL

    Dark Souls III: 44,75 TL

    Euro Truck Simulator 2: 9,75 TL

    Rise of the Tomb Raider: 22,25 TL

    Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition: 66,11 TL

    Sonic Generation Collection: 1,55 TL

    Resident Evil 2 : 89,50 TL

    Resident Evil 3:170,94 TL

    PUBG: 43,50 TL

    Little Nightmares: 7,75 TL

    Alien: Isolation: 14,75 TL

    Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition: 2,00 TL

    Yakuza 0 : 15,00 TL

    Payday 2: 1,85 TL

    Hollow Knight: 12,00 TL

    Ori and the Blind Forest: 7,81 TL

    Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 29,37 TL

    DOOM: 29,70 TL

    DOOM Eternal: 99,50 TL

    Mortal Kombat 11:32,80 TL

    Dirt Rally 2.0: 15,25 TL

    Devil May Cry 5: 89,50 TL

    Metro Exodus: 112,05 TL

    Mount & Blade Legacy Collection: 19,95 TL

    Portal 2: 3,70 TL

    Dead by Daylight: 12,40 TL

    Terraria: 9,00 TL

    The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition : 45,99 TL
