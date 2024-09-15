SON DAKİKA
Süper Lig'de güncel puan durumu! (2024-25 sezonu 21. hafta)

Trendyol Süper Lig'in 21. haftasında Galatasaray, Konyaspor'u 1-0 yendi. Beşiktaş, Antalyaspor ile 1-1 berabere kaldı. Fenerbahçe ise 1-0 geriye düşmesine rağmen Göztepe'yi mağlup etti. Trabzonspor ise haftayı bay geçti. İşte güncel puan durumu...

Giriş Tarihi :15 Eylül 2024 , 15:07 Güncelleme Tarihi :26 Ocak 2025 , 21:59
Süper Lig’de güncel puan durumu! 2024-25 sezonu 21. hafta

Trendyol Süper Lig'de oluşan güncel puan durumu şu şekilde;

ADANA DEMİRSPOR

5 PUAN (3 puanı silindi)

HATAYSPOR

10 PUAN

KAYSERİSPOR

16 PUAN

BODRUM FK

16 PUAN

KONYASPOR

21 PUAN

ANTALYASPOR

22 PUAN

KASIMPAŞA

22 PUAN

SİVASSPOR

23 PUAN

ALANYASPOR

25 PUAN

TRABZONSPOR

25 PUAN

GAZİANTEP FK

26 PUAN

RİZESPOR

27 PUAN

BAŞAKŞEHİR

29 PUAN

BEŞİKTAŞ

32 PUAN

GÖZTEPE

34 PUAN

EYÜPSPOR

36 PUAN

SAMSUNSPOR

40 PUAN

FENERBAHÇE

48 PUAN

GALATASARAY

54 PUAN