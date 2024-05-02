SON DAKİKA
PODCAST CANLI YAYIN
Haberler Yaşam Haberleri

Starbucks Türkiye zamlı kahve fiyatları 2024: 2 Mayıs Starbucks ürünlerine kaç TL zam geldi? Zamlı içecek fiyat listesi

Starbucks, bu yıl ikinci kez fiyatlarını artırdı. Özellikle filtre kahve fiyatlarında yapılan bu zam, tüketiciler arasında geniş yankı uyandırdı. Artan maliyetlerin etkisiyle, küçük boy (Tall) sade filtre kahve 60 liradan 70 liraya yükseldi.

takvim.com.tr takvim.com.tr
Giriş Tarihi 02 Mayıs 2024, 10:51 Güncelleme 02 Mayıs 2024, 11:01
Starbucks Türkiye zamlı kahve fiyatları 2024: 2 Mayıs Starbucks ürünlerine kaç TL zam geldi? Zamlı içecek fiyat listesi

İÇİNDEKİLER

Başlıkların Devamı

Starbucks, son finansal raporunda ocak-mart döneminde gelirlerinde yıllık bazda %2'lik bir azalma yaşadığını duyurdu. Gelirlerinin yaklaşık 8,6 milyar dolara gerilemesiyle birlikte, şirketin mağaza satışları da %4'lük bir düşüş kaydederek 2020 sonundan bu yana ilk defa negatif bir seyir izledi.

Starbucks mağazalarının trafiğinde de %6'lık bir azalma yaşandığı belirtildi.

Starbucks, Türkiye'deki fiyat politikasında da değişikliğe gitti. Starbucks, bu yıl ikinci kez fiyatlarını artırdı. Özellikle filtre kahve fiyatlarında yaşanan yükseliş dikkat çekiyor.

Örneğin, geçtiğimiz yıl 45 lira olan küçük boy (Tall) filtre kahve fiyatı, şimdi 60 liraya yükseltildi. Ancak bu artış yetmemiş olacak ki, Starbucks aynı ürünün satış fiyatını 70 liraya çıkardı. İnternet üzerinden sipariş verilen platformlarda ise filtre kahvenin fiyatı tam 85 liraya kadar çıktı.

İŞTE GÜNCEL KAHVE FİYATLARI:

Soğuk İçecekler:

Iced White Chocolate - 135,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Pistachio Oat Shaken Espresso - 100,00 TL (Tall) / 110,00 TL (Grande) / 120,00 TL (Venti)
Chocolate Cream Cold Brew - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 135,00 TL (Venti)
Mango Dragon Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Creme Brule x Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Sugar Frappuccino - 145,00 TL
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso - 135,00 TL



Espresso ve Daha Fazlası:

Caffe Latte - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Chai Tea Latte - 85,00 TL (Tall) / 95,00 TL (Grande) / 105,00 TL (Venti)
White Chocolate Mocha - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caffe Americano - 70,00 TL (Tall) / 80,00 TL (Grande) / 90,00 TL (Venti)
Filter Coffee - 85,00 TL (Tall) / 95,00 TL (Grande) / 105,00 TL (Venti)
Latte Macchiato - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Cappuccino - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Caramel Macchiato - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caffe Mocha - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)



Starbucks Refreshes:

Cool Lime Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Berry Hibiscus Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Orange Mango Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)

Buzlu Kahveler ve Frappuccino:

Cold Brew - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Cold Brew Latte - 100,00 TL (Tall) / 110,00 TL (Grande) / 120,00 TL (Venti)
Doubleshot Iced Shaken Espresso - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caramel Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Java Chip Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Espresso Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Chocolate Cream Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Strawberries & Cream Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)

Türk Kahvesi - 85,00 TL (Küçük Kupa) / 95,00 TL (Büyük Kupa)
Türk Çayı - 65,00 TL (Tekli Servis) / 75,00 TL (Çiftli Servis)

Günün Manşetleri

TÜM MANŞETLER
SON DAKİKA I Ticaret Bakanlığı duyurdu: İsrail’le ticaret tamamen durdu
Yüksek emekli aylığı formülü: Çalışırken nelere dikkat edilmeli? Başvuru tarihinin etkisi var mı?
Başkan Erdoğan - Özgür Özel zirvesi sona erdi! 1 saat 35 dakikalık görüşmede ne konuşuldu? | Kulisler hareketlendi: CHP kaynaklarından ilk açıklama
TL’ye güvenen kazandı: Spekülasyonlar boşa çıktı! Dolar neden yükselmedi?
Kilis - İstanbul seferini yapan otobüs Aksaray’da devrildi! Şoför uyudu kaza geldi... 2 kişi can verdi 34 kişi yaralandı
Galatasaray’ın yıldızı Barış Alper Yılmaz için Alman ve Fransız ekipleri sıraya girdi!
Başkan Erdoğan ve CHP lideri Özgür Özel görüşmesinde dikkat çeken kare! Sol taraftaki koltuk neden boştu?
Başkan Erdoğan’dan Kapasite Geliştirme ve Eğitim Çalıştayı’nda önemli açıklamalar: ABD Gazze eylemcilerini linç ediyor!
Amerikan baharı başladı! Gazze ateşi Joe Biden’ı yakacak: Seçim öncesi bölünme sinyali! Polis saldırıyor öğrenciler direnişi bırakmıyor
Sadece TAKVİM’de: Fenerbahçe Sportif Direktörü Mario Branco’nun devre arasında yapılan transfer hamlelerine karşı uyardığı ortaya çıktı
Saraçhane’deki 1 Mayıs olaylarının altında yatan iç çekişme! Ekrem İmamoğlu’ndan Özgür Özel’e ’itibar’ operasyonu: Tuzağa düştü, kaybetti
Avrupa’yı nükleer savaş korkusu sardı! Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron’dan bomba etkisi yaratan kıyamet senaryosu: The Economist ‘ABD terk edecek Çin ve Rusya saldırıya geçecek’ dedi
Basel isimli CHP’li trol Bekir Aslan polise tekme attı! Saraçhane’deki 1 Mayıs vandalizminde DHKP-C izi: 217 gözaltıdan 182’si serbest
Cem Garipoğlu’nun mezarı açılacak mı? Otopsi görüntüleri kimlik tespiti için yeterli mi?
Müge Anlı’da ağızları açık bırakacak olay! İki komşunun sır kaybında yeni gelişme! Nuran Şahin’e ne oldu? Otel kayıtları ve tanık ifadeleri her şeyi değiştirdi: Köpekler havlıyor
SON DAKİKA