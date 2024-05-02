Starbucks Türkiye zamlı kahve fiyatları 2024: 2 Mayıs Starbucks ürünlerine kaç TL zam geldi? Zamlı içecek fiyat listesi

Örneğin, geçtiğimiz yıl 45 lira olan küçük boy (Tall) filtre kahve fiyatı, şimdi 60 liraya yükseltildi. Ancak bu artış yetmemiş olacak ki, Starbucks aynı ürünün satış fiyatını 70 liraya çıkardı. İnternet üzerinden sipariş verilen platformlarda ise filtre kahvenin fiyatı tam 85 liraya kadar çıktı.
İŞTE GÜNCEL KAHVE FİYATLARI:
Soğuk İçecekler:
Iced White Chocolate - 135,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Pistachio Oat Shaken Espresso - 100,00 TL (Tall) / 110,00 TL (Grande) / 120,00 TL (Venti)
Chocolate Cream Cold Brew - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 135,00 TL (Venti)
Mango Dragon Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Creme Brule x Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Sugar Frappuccino - 145,00 TL
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso - 135,00 TL
Espresso ve Daha Fazlası:
Caffe Latte - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Chai Tea Latte - 85,00 TL (Tall) / 95,00 TL (Grande) / 105,00 TL (Venti)
White Chocolate Mocha - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caffe Americano - 70,00 TL (Tall) / 80,00 TL (Grande) / 90,00 TL (Venti)
Filter Coffee - 85,00 TL (Tall) / 95,00 TL (Grande) / 105,00 TL (Venti)
Latte Macchiato - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Cappuccino - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Caramel Macchiato - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caffe Mocha - 89,00 TL (Tall) / 99,00 TL (Grande) / 109,00 TL (Venti)
Starbucks Refreshes:
Cool Lime Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Berry Hibiscus Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Orange Mango Refreshe - 114,00 TL (Tall) / 125,00 TL (Grande) / 139,00 TL (Venti)
Buzlu Kahveler ve Frappuccino:
Cold Brew - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Cold Brew Latte - 100,00 TL (Tall) / 110,00 TL (Grande) / 120,00 TL (Venti)
Doubleshot Iced Shaken Espresso - 95,00 TL (Tall) / 105,00 TL (Grande) / 115,00 TL (Venti)
Caramel Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Java Chip Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Espresso Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Chocolate Cream Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Strawberries & Cream Frappuccino - 120,00 TL (Tall) / 130,00 TL (Grande) / 145,00 TL (Venti)
Türk Kahvesi - 85,00 TL (Küçük Kupa) / 95,00 TL (Büyük Kupa)
Türk Çayı - 65,00 TL (Tekli Servis) / 75,00 TL (Çiftli Servis)