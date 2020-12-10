The Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? Game Awards adayı oyunlar hangileri?

Takvim

    10.12.2020 16:11
    10.12.2020 16:11
    The Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? hangileri?

    The ne zaman saat kaçta sorusuna oyun severler yanıt arıyor. Oyun dünyasında her yıl milyonlarca kişinin oynadığı yepyeni oyunlar piyasaya çıkıyor. Game Awards ödülleriyle de yılın en iyi oyunları belli oluyor. Bu yılki tören öncesi en büyük aday ise Ghost of Tsushima olarak gösteriliyor.

    Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? Game Awards adayı oyunlar hangileri? Yılın en iyi oyunlarının belirlendiği ve oyun dünyasını takip edenlerin merak ettiği Game Awards ödülleri için geri sayıma geçildi. Her yıl milyonlarca dolar değerindeki şirketlerin çıkardığı en iyi oyunlar beğeniye çıkıyor. Bu yılın en dikkat çekici oyunu ise Ghost of Tsushima olmuştu.

    GAME AWARDS NE ZAMAN?

    Bu yılki ödül töreni 10 Aralık Perşembe gününü Cuma'ya bağlayan gece TSİ 02.00'de başlayacak. Ödül töreni Youtube ve Twitch kanallarından canlı izlenebilecek.

    GAME AWARDS ADAYI OYUNLAR!

    Yılın Oyunu

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Hades (Supergiant Games)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Hades (Supergiant Games)
    Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
    Hades (Greg Kasavin)
    The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Haley Gross)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Hades (Supergiant Games)
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    En İyi Müzik

    DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
    Hades (Darren Korb)
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)
    The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quayle)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
    Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    En İyi Performans

    Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us Part II
    Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us Part II
    Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
    Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
    Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Games for Impact

    If Found… (Dreamfeel)
    Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
    Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
    Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
    Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    En İyi Sürmekte Olan Oyun

    Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    Fortnite (Epic Games)
    No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
    Hades (Supergiant Games)
    Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
    Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    Among Us (Innersloth)
    Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
    Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
    Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
    Fortnite (Epic Games)
    No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
    Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    Marvel's Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
    The Walking Dead: Saints https://www.cnnturk.com/spor-haberleriamp; Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

    Erişilebilirlikte İnovasyon

    Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
    Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
    Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
    Hades (Supergiant Games)
    Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    Nioh 2 (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

    En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu

    Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
    Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
    Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

    En İyi RPG

    Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
    Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
    Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
    Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
    Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
    One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
    Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
    Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
    Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
    Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

    En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu

    Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
    Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
    Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
    Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
    XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

    En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu

    DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
    F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
    FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
    NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
    Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

    En İyi Multiplayer Oyun

    Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    Among Us (InnerslotH)
    Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
    Valorant (Riot Games)

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    Alanah Pearce
    Jay Ann Lopez
    Nickmercs
    timthetatman
    Valkyrae

    Yeni Bağımsız Stüdyonun İlk Oyunu (En İyisi)

    Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
    Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
    Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
    Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
    Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

    En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

    Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
    Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
    Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu (League of Legends)
    Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
    Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

    En İyi Espor Koçu

    Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch)
    Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)
    Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)
    Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)

    En İyi Espor Etkinliği

    BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
    IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
    Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
    Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    Fortnite (Epic Games)
    League of Legends (Riot Games)
    Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Espor Sunucusu

    Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
    Alex "Machine" Richardson
    Effje "Sjokz" Depoortere
    James "Dash" Patterson
    Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden

    En İyi Spor Takımı

    Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
    Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
    G2 eSports (League of Legends)
    San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
    Team Secret (DOTA 2)
