The Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? Game Awards adayı oyunlar hangileri?

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Müzik

DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quayle)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

En İyi Performans

Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… (Dreamfeel)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

En İyi Sürmekte Olan Oyun

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)