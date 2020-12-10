The Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? Game Awards adayı oyunlar hangileri?

Game Awards ne zaman saat kaçta? Game Awards adayı oyunlar hangileri? Yılın en iyi oyunlarının belirlendiği ve oyun dünyasını takip edenlerin merak ettiği Game Awards ödülleri için geri sayıma geçildi. Her yıl milyonlarca dolar değerindeki şirketlerin çıkardığı en iyi oyunlar beğeniye çıkıyor. Bu yılın en dikkat çekici oyunu ise Ghost of Tsushima olmuştu.
GAME AWARDS NE ZAMAN?
Bu yılki ödül töreni 10 Aralık Perşembe gününü Cuma'ya bağlayan gece TSİ 02.00'de başlayacak. Ödül töreni Youtube ve Twitch kanallarından canlı izlenebilecek.
GAME AWARDS ADAYI OYUNLAR!
Yılın Oyunu
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Oyun Yönetimi
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
Hades (Greg Kasavin)
The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Haley Gross)
En İyi Sanat Yönetimi
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Müzik
DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
Hades (Darren Korb)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)
The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quayle)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Performans
Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us Part II
Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
If Found… (Dreamfeel)
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)
En İyi Sürmekte Olan Oyun
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
En İyi Mobil Oyun
Among Us (Innersloth)
Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu
Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Marvel's Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
Erişilebilirlikte İnovasyon
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Hyperdot (Tribe Games)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Nioh 2 (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi RPG
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
En İyi Aile Oyunu
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu
Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu
DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
En İyi Multiplayer Oyun
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
Among Us (InnerslotH)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Yılın İçerik Üreticisi
Alanah Pearce
Jay Ann Lopez
Nickmercs
timthetatman
Valkyrae
Yeni Bağımsız Stüdyonun İlk Oyunu (En İyisi)
Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)
Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
En İyi Espor Oyuncusu
Ian "Crimsix" Porter (Call of Duty)
Heo "Showmaker" Su (League of Legends)
Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu (League of Legends)
Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
Matthieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
En İyi Espor Koçu
Danny "Zonic" Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Dae-Hee "Crusty" Park (Overwatch)
Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann (League of Legends)
Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min (League of Legends)
Raymond "Rambo" Lussier (Call of Duty)
En İyi Espor Etkinliği
BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
En İyi Espor Oyunu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi Espor Sunucusu
Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
Alex "Machine" Richardson
Effje "Sjokz" Depoortere
James "Dash" Patterson
Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden
En İyi Spor Takımı
Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
G2 eSports (League of Legends)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
Team Secret (DOTA 2)