Steam’de 54 oyun yüzde 95 indirimle satışta! Steam indirimli oyunlar hangileri? Hangi oyunlar indirime girecek?

    Steam indirimli oyunlar hangileri? Steam indirimleri oyun severler tarafından yakından takip ediliyor. Oyun oynamayı sevenler içinse müjdeli bir haber geldi. Square Enix isimli firma toplam 54 oyununu tek seferde yüzde 95 indirimle satışa çıkarıyor. Birbirinden popüler ve kaliteli oyunların satışta olduğu pakete ilgi bir hayli yoğun oldu. Peki, Steam indirimli oyunlar hangileri? İşte paketteki oyunların listesi!

    STEAM İNDİRİMLİ OYUNLAR LİSTESİ!

    1- Rise of the Tomb Raider
    2- Just Cause 3
    3- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
    4- Life is Strange: Complete Season
    5- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
    6- Tomb Raider (2013)
    7- Tomb Raider I
    8- Tomb Raider II
    9- Tomb Raider III

    10- Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
    11- Tomb Raider V Chronicles
    12- Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
    13- Tomb Raider Legend
    14- Tomb Raider Anniversary
    15- Tomb Raider Underworld
    16- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
    17-Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
    18- Just Cause
    19- Just Cause 2

    20- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
    21-Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
    22- Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director's Cut
    23- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
    24- Deus Ex: Invisible War
    25- Deus Ex: The Fall
    26- Thief
    27- Thief: Deadly Shadows
    28- Thief II: The Metal Age
    29- Thief Gold

    30- Battlestations: Pacific
    31-Battlestations: Midway
    32- Project Snowblind
    33- Mini Ninjas
    34- Order of War
    35- Flora's Fruit Farm
    36- Supreme Commander 2
    37- Conflict: Desert Storm
    38- Conflict: Denied Ops
    39- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

    40- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
    41-Legacy of Kain: Defiance
    42- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
    43- Dungeon Siege
    44- Dungeon Siege II
    45- Dungeon Siege III
    46- Anachronox
    47-Pandemonium
    48- Deathtrap Dungeon
    49- Daikatana
    50- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
    51-Goetia
    52- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
    53- Lara Croft GO
    54- The Turing Test
