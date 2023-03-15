Hair Transplant Specialist Adem Köse | Hair Transplant: A Comprehensive Guide

Hair loss is a common issue among both men and women. It can be caused by a variety of factors such as genetics, hormonal changes, stress, and medication. Hair Transplant Specialist Adem Köse While there are several treatments available for hair loss, hair transplant is considered to be one of the most effective solutions.

What is a hair transplant?

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure that involves removing hair follicles from one area of the scalp, known as the donor site, and transplanting them to another area of the scalp, known as the recipient site. The procedure is typically done under local anesthesia and can take several hours to complete. There are two main methods of hair transplant:





Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT): In FUT, a strip of skin containing hair follicles is removed from the donor site and then dissected under a microscope to obtain individual hair grafts. These grafts are then transplanted to the recipient site.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE): In FUE, individual hair follicles are extracted from the donor site using a small punch tool and then transplanted to the recipient site.

Both methods have their advantages and disadvantages, and the choice of method depends on the individual's hair loss pattern and personal preference.





