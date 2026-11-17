Case No: 2025/446 Docket

REPUBLIC OF TURKEY ISTANBUL ANADOLU 44th CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

12.11.2026

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT / SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Due to the lawsuit arising from the Condominium Law (Correction of Land Share Allocation) currently pending before our Court;

In the case with the docket number specified above, a lawsuit has been filed with the demand to correct the land shares in accordance with the actual state, alleging that during the establishment of the condominium ownership on the real property registered in Istanbul Province, Kadıköy District, Caferağa Neighborhood, Block 103, Parcel 3, the land shares allocated to the independent units were not determined proportionally to the locations, surface areas, characteristics, and values of the independent units. In the petition of claim, it has been asserted that the land share of the independent unit No. 4 in the said real property was designated as 3/36 in exchange for a surface area of 115.5 m², and it has been requested that the existing land shares be redetermined pursuant to Article 3 of the Condominium Law and that the land registry records be corrected accordingly.

It is hereby WARNED to the defendant DANYAL PAMUKCU (TR ID No: 15193466892) that pursuant to Article 317 of the Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, if you fail to submit a statement of defense within two weeks from the service of the petition of claim by publication, pursuant to Article 128 of the same Code, you shall be deemed to have denied all the facts asserted in the petition of claim and the proceedings shall continue.

Since no address suitable for service could be identified for the defendant DANYAL PAMUKCU (TR ID No: 15193466892) despite the address investigations conducted, our court has decided to effectuate the service of the petition of claim by publication.

Pursuant to Article 31 of the Notification Law No. 7201, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY PUBLICATION, serving in lieu of the petition of claim, that the petition of claim shall be deemed served upon you 7 days after the last date of publication of this announcement.

Court Clerk 222641 Judge 215246

E-signed e-signed

Defendant : Danyal PAMUKÇU

Subject of Claim : Correction of Land Share Allocation

Hearing Date : 23/03/2027 at 10:35 AM

Address: Istanbul Anadolu 44th CIVIL COURT OF PEACE

Basın No: ILN02597674 #ilan.gov.tr