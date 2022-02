Son dakika: Bay Becerikli neden öldü? Mister Maker nasıl öldü? Phil Gallagher son hali...

2011 CBeebies Stricly Cinderella

2012 CBeebies Jack And The Beanstalk

2013–2014 Mister Maker Around the World

2015–2016 Mister Maker's Arty Party

2016 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

2018 CBeebies Thumbelina

2019 CBeebies Hansel and Gretel

2020 Mister Maker At Home