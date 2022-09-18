2022 Eylül Volvo sıfır araç fiyatları ve kampanyalar! Volvo 2022 Eylül ayı güncel fiyat lisesi yayımlandı!

Eylül ayında sıfır km Volvo modelleri araba satın almak isteyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sıfır araçlar için Eylül ayı kampanyaları ve yeni fiyat listeleri ortaya çıktı. Peki, Volvo 2022 eylül ayı fiyatları ne kadaR? Volvo güncel fiyat listesi nasıl? İşte merak edilenler...
VOLVO 2022 EYLÜL GÜNCEL FİYAT LİSTESİ VE KAMPANYALAR
Volkswagen S60, 250 hp güç ve 350 Nm tork üreten 2.0L benzinli (Mild Hybrid ) motorla satılmaktadır. Bu motor 8 ileri Geartronic şanzımanla kombine edilmiştir. AWD dört tekerlekten çekiş sistemi mevcuttur.
Volvo S90 B5 AWD Plus, Bright 2.103.489
Volvo S90 B5 AWD Plus, Dark 2.103.489
Volvo S90 B5 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.235.885
Volvo S90 B6 AWD Plus, Bright 2.034.076
Volvo S90 B6 AWD Plus, Dark 2.034.076
Volvo S90 B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.166.442
Volvo S90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Bright 2.297.363
Volvo S90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Dark 2.297.363
Volvo V90 Cross Country B5 AWD Plus, Bright 2.207.300
Volvo V90 Cross Country B5 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.368.340
Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 AWD Plus, Bright 2.212.462
Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.373.503
Volvo XC40 T2 automatic, Plus, Bright 1.408.169
Volvo XC40 Recharge, T5 Plus, Bright 1.602.749
Volvo XC40 Recharge, T5 Plus, Dark 1.602.749
Volvo XC40 Recharge, P6 Single motor, Ultimate 1.596.802