    • 06.09.2022 10:57
    • 06.09.2022 10:57
    2022 Eylül Volvo sıfır araç fiyatları ve kampanyalar! Volvo 2022 Eylül ayı güncel fiyat lisesi yayımlandı!

    Eylül ayında sıfır km Volvo modellerinin ne kadar olduğu merak ediliyor. Sıfır araç almak isteyenler konuyla ilgili araştırmalara başladı. İşte güncel fiyat listesi ve kampanyalar...

    Volvo 2022 Güncel Eylül ayı fiyat lisesi yayımlandı!

    Eylül ayında sıfır km Volvo modelleri araba satın almak isteyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sıfır araçlar için Eylül ayı kampanyaları ve yeni fiyat listeleri ortaya çıktı. Peki, Volvo 2022 eylül ayı fiyatları ne kadaR? Volvo güncel fiyat listesi nasıl? İşte merak edilenler...

    VOLVO 2022 EYLÜL GÜNCEL FİYAT LİSTESİ VE KAMPANYALAR

    Volkswagen S60, 250 hp güç ve 350 Nm tork üreten 2.0L benzinli (Mild Hybrid ) motorla satılmaktadır. Bu motor 8 ileri Geartronic şanzımanla kombine edilmiştir. AWD dört tekerlekten çekiş sistemi mevcuttur.

    Volvo S90 B5 AWD Plus, Bright 2.103.489

    Volvo S90 B5 AWD Plus, Dark 2.103.489

    Volvo S90 B5 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.235.885

    Volvo S90 B6 AWD Plus, Bright 2.034.076

    Volvo S90 B6 AWD Plus, Dark 2.034.076

    Volvo S90 B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.166.442

    Volvo S90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Bright 2.297.363

    Volvo S90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Dark 2.297.363

    Volvo V90 Cross Country B5 AWD Plus, Bright 2.207.300

    Volvo V90 Cross Country B5 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.368.340

    Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 AWD Plus, Bright 2.212.462

    Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.373.503

    Volvo XC40 T2 automatic, Plus, Bright 1.408.169

    Volvo XC40 Recharge, T5 Plus, Bright 1.602.749

    Volvo XC40 Recharge, T5 Plus, Dark 1.602.749

    Volvo XC40 Recharge, P6 Single motor, Ultimate 1.596.802

        Volvo XC60 B4 AWD Plus, Bright 2.091.807

        Volvo XC60 B4 AWD Plus, Dark 2.091.807

        Volvo XC60 B4 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.370.140

        Volvo XC60 B6 AWD Plus, Bright 2.150.424

        Volvo XC60 B6 AWD Plus, Dark 2.150.424

        Volvo XC60 B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.428.756

        Volvo XC60 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Bright 2.360.464

        Volvo XC60 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Dark 2.360.464

        Volvo XC60 Recharge, T8 AWD Ultimate, Bright 2.540.561

        Volvo XC60 Recharge, T8 AWD Polestar Engineered 2.756.678

        Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Plus, Bright 3.238.974

        Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Plus, Dark 3.238.974

        Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Ultimate, Bright 3.469.900

        Volvo XC90 B5 AWD Ultimate, Dark 3.469.900

        Volvo XC90 B6 AWD Plus, Bright 3.461.492

        Volvo XC90 B6 AWD Plus, Dark 3.461.492

        Volvo XC90 B6 AWD Ultimate, Bright 3.692.389

            Volvo XC90 B6 AWD Ultimate, Dark 3.692.389

            Volvo XC90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Bright 3.589.552

            Volvo XC90 Recharge, T8 AWD Plus, Dark 3.589.552

            Volvo XC90 Recharge, T8 AWD Ultimate, Bright 3.820.448

            Volvo XC90 Recharge, T8 AWD Ultimate, Dark 3.820.448
