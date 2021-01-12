Takvim

Bugünkü
Takvim
SON DAKİKA
    < >
    • Güncel
    • 12.01.2021 19:05
    •  - 
    • Son Güncelleme:
    •  
    • 12.01.2021 19:06
    ABONE OL

    Son dakika: 12 Ocak 2021 yeni tip vaka ve vefat tablosunu duyurdu

    Son dakika haberi... , 12 Ocak 2021 yeni tip (Kovid-19) vaka ve vefat tablosunu duyurdu. İşte koronavirüs salgınında 'de son durum...

    Koronavirüste son durum

    Sağlık Bakanlığı, 12 Ocak 2021 yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) vaka ve vefat tablosunu duyurdu.



    Detaylar geliyor...

    11 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU



    10 OCAK 2021



    9 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU



    8 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    7 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    6 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    5 OCAK 2021 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    4 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    3 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU



    2 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    1 OCAK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU



    31 ARALIK 2020 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    30 ARALIK 2020 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    29 ARALIK 2020 KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    28 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    27 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    26 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    25 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    24 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    23 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    22 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    21 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    20 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    19 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    18 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    17 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    16 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    15 ARALIK KORONAVİRÜS TABLOSU

    Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
    TAKVİM UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
    GÜNÜN MANŞETLERİ İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ

    GÜNÜN MANŞETLERİ İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ
    Haberler Güncel Son dakika: Sağlık Bakanlığı 12 Ocak 2021 yeni tip koronavirüs vaka ve vefat tablosunu duyurdu