11 Temmuz 2024 aktüel kataloğu! BİM'de çeyiz ürünleri indirimi! Çaydanlık 599 TL, Pasta Seti 249 TL 6'lı Çay Tabağı 119 TL...

BİM'in heyecanla beklenen 9-12 Temmuz 2024 tarihleri arasındaki aktüel ürünler kataloğu nihayet yayınlandı. Bu hafta BİM mağazalarında ve bim.com.tr'de birbirinden cazip indirimli ürünler satışa sunulacak. Ev eşyalarından elektronik cihazlara, mutfak gereçlerinden kişisel bakım ürünlerine kadar geniş bir yelpazede sunulan indirimli ürünler, tüketicilerin ilgisini çekecek. İşte bu hafta BİM raflarında ve online alışverişte bulabileceğiniz indirimli ürünler kataloğu ile ilgili tüm detaylar...

Giriş Tarihi 08 Temmuz 2024, 10:25 Güncelleme 08 Temmuz 2024, 10:25
BİM, her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da müşterilerine cazip indirimler sunuyor. 9 Temmuz ve 12 Temmuz 2024 tarihlerinde geçerli olacak BİM aktüel ürünler kataloğu yayımlandı. İşte bu hafta BİM mağazalarında ve online alışveriş sitesinde sizleri bekleyen indirimli ürünler...

BİM AKTÜEL 10 TEMMUZ 2024 KATALOĞU

4 Metre Çekme Karavan - 299.000,00 TL

CORBY Deniz Scooter - 18.999,00 TL

CORBY Elektrikli Çocuk Scooter - 6.999,00 TL

Polosmart Cam Temizleme Robotu - 5.999,00 TL

Senna 50'' Frameless Ultra Hd Google Tv 10.999 TL

Fakir Atria Toz Torbasız Elektrikli Süpürge 2.999 TL

Fakir Lucky Dik Süpürge 1.799 TL

Heifer Mega Robot Blender Set 1.399 TL

Nautıca Vücut Analizli Akıllı Tartı 479 TL

Polosmart Şarj Edilebilir Diş Fırçası 265 TL

Elektronik Su Pompası Hp52 99 TL

Kumtel Usb Mini Fan 179 TL

Kumtel Şarjlı El Fanı 129 TL

İbrik Mozaik Lamba Ml01 999 TL

PS4 Slim 500 GB Oyun Konsolu 11.999 TL

Polosmart Akıllı Saat Pssw20 449 TL

Polosmart Bluetooth Speaker 249 TL

Polosmart Tws Kulaklık 329 TL

Polosmart Gamıng Kulaklık Standı 349 TL

Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 3.5 Jack 349 TL

Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 7+1 529 TL

Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 7+1 529 TL

Polosmart Tws Gamıng Kulaklık 379 TL

Polosmart Gamıng Klavye Pgs201 299 TL

Polosmart Gamıng Klavye Mini Pgs202 199 TL

Polosmart Gamıng Masaüstü Mikrofon Pgs402 325 TL

Polosmart Gaming Mouse Pad Işıklı Büyük Boy Pgs307 249 TL

Polosmart Gaming Mouse Pgs301 159 TL

Polosmart Gamıng Mouse + Mouse Pad Pgs303 179 TL

