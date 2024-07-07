BİM’de çeyiz ürünleri indirimi! 11 Temmuz 2024 aktüel kataloğu! Çaydanlık 599 TL, Pasta Seti 249 TL 6’lı Çay Tabağı 119 TL...

Fakir Lucky Dik Süpürge 1.799 TL
Heifer Mega Robot Blender Set 1.399 TL
Nautıca Vücut Analizli Akıllı Tartı 479 TL
Polosmart Şarj Edilebilir Diş Fırçası 265 TL
Elektronik Su Pompası Hp52 99 TL
Kumtel Usb Mini Fan 179 TL
Kumtel Şarjlı El Fanı 129 TL
İbrik Mozaik Lamba Ml01 999 TL
PS4 Slim 500 GB Oyun Konsolu 11.999 TL
Polosmart Akıllı Saat Pssw20 449 TL
Polosmart Bluetooth Speaker 249 TL
Polosmart Tws Kulaklık 329 TL
Polosmart Gamıng Kulaklık Standı 349 TL
Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 3.5 Jack 349 TL
Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 7+1 529 TL
Polosmart Kulaküstü Gamıng Kulaklık 7+1 529 TL
Polosmart Tws Gamıng Kulaklık 379 TL
Polosmart Gamıng Klavye Pgs201 299 TL
Polosmart Gamıng Klavye Mini Pgs202 199 TL
Polosmart Gamıng Masaüstü Mikrofon Pgs402 325 TL
Polosmart Gaming Mouse Pad Işıklı Büyük Boy Pgs307 249 TL
Polosmart Gaming Mouse Pgs301 159 TL
Polosmart Gamıng Mouse + Mouse Pad Pgs303 179 TL